The past nine presidential-election cycles have included declines, followed by ‘relief rallies.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: How to take advantage of fear, then relief, in the stock market leading up to the presidential election - November 16, 2019
- FTC makes Celgene’s Otezla divestiture official condition for Bristol-Myers acquisition - November 15, 2019
- Personal Finance Daily: Use this calculator to add up the ‘true’ cost of your streaming services, and Taylor Swift is squaring off with private-equity giant Carlyle Group — here’s how the combatants stack up - November 15, 2019