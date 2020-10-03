Outside the Box: If you’re turning 60 this year, the COVID-19 pandemic could cost you $1,428 every year during your retirement

Three million workers who are turning 60 this year will very likely see a significant reduction in their lifetime Social Security benefits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even if they kept working through it.
