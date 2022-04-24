They are bad for business as well as shareholders, says this activist investor pushing for change at Peloton.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: I’m pushing Peloton to end its dual-class shareholder structure — and other companies should do the same - April 24, 2022
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can be a key to success when stock and bond markets fail - April 23, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Why Bill Ackman gave up on Netflix just three months after buying the stock - April 23, 2022