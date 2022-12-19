Opening up the market to competition from abroad would do little to lower prices. The culprit of high prices is the lack of investment in energy infrastructure.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘Tesla is not Musk’s private plaything’: Sen. Elizabeth Warren asks Tesla chair to address CEO’s conflict with Twitter - December 19, 2022
- : Virtual reality legend John Carmack’s departure just made Meta’s metaverse gamble even longer - December 19, 2022
- Market Extra: Receding share buybacks imperil ‘pillar of support’ for U.S. stock market in 2023 - December 19, 2022