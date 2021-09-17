Outside the Box: Republican senators are blocking desperately needed pandemic relief for the world’s poor

Allowing the IMF to issue $1.5 trillion in special drawing rights would save countless lives and wouldn’t cost U.S. taxpayers a dime
