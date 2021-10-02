Outside the Box: The growth gap is widening at the expense of states with lower vaccination rates

The 25 least-vaccinated states saw job growth around 80% of the 25 most-vaccinated states from April to June. That fell to 67% from June to July as COVID surged.
