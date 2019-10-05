Outside the Box: Trump will soon end the trade war with China because he doesn’t really care about winning it

President Trump’s trade wars are best understood as a set of distractions. The end result doesn’t matter all that much to him politically, and is therefore not worth that much political risk.
