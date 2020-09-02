For 70 million Americans, the president’s bid to end the payroll tax could be the most important election issue of all, writes Paul Brandus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: Why you might not know that Trump is threatening your Social Security - September 2, 2020
- : As schools reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic, how long do asymptomatic children remain contagious? - September 2, 2020
- Need to Know: Dirty oil companies could lead low-carbon transformation, new Goldman report says - September 2, 2020