Outstanding auto-loan balances just hit a new record and delinquencies are on the rise — should you be concerned?

Nearly $66 billion of the $1.33 trillion in outstanding auto loans were over 90 days delinquent in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from $57 billion for the same period last year.
