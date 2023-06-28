Online furniture retailer Overstock.com Inc. OSTK on Wednesday said it had acquired the brand and intellectual property of bankrupt home-goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond. The announcement comes a day after a bankruptcy judge approved Overstock’s $21.5 million bid to buy the assets — which will include Bed Bath & Beyond’s website and domain names, customer database and loyalty program data, along with trademarks and patents. The deal does not include stores or inventory. Overstock said that within the next week, it will also relaunch the Bed Bath & Beyond domain in Canada, with a new website, mobile app and loyalty program in the U.S. coming “weeks later.” Shares of Overstock were up 3.4% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

