Owens Corning OC said late Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Ken Parks will be stepping down from his role effective Sept. 15 to “pursue another professional opportunity.” The maker of roofing, insulation, and other building materials said that Todd Fister, who has served as president of the company’s insulation business since 2019, will succeed Parks as CFO on that date. Shares of Owens Corning were flat in the extended session, after ending the regular trading day down 1.3%Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story