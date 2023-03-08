WHP Global, an acquirer of retail brands backed by Oaktree Capital Management, on Wednesday said it reached a company valuation of $1.6 billion based on a fresh $375 million investment from Ares Management Corp. ARES. For its part, Oaktree is owned by Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. CA:BAM. WHP founder and CEO Yehuda Shmidman said the investment from Ares will help the company “capitalize on today’s robust M&A market as we chart the course for our next phase of growth,” WHP’s stable of brands include Express, Anne Klein, Joseph Abboud; Toys”R”Us, Babies”R”Us; and Lotto. Ares Management stock is up 20.2% in 2023, compared to a 3.8% rise by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story