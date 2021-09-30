Oxford Nanopore Technologies , a loss-making provider of DNA/RNA sequencing technology, jumped 29% in its London debut, trading at 547 pence after pricing its initial public offering at 425 pence a share. The IPO valued the company at £3.4 billion. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies surges in London debut - September 30, 2021
- Diageo sees strong start to fiscal year, further recovery in sales volumes - September 30, 2021
- ABB launches the world’s fastest electric car charger - September 30, 2021