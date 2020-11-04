The University of Oxford hopes to present late-stage trial results on its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed with AstraZeneca, later this year
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘Disputed election, long legal mess, split government without stimulus’– Stock market doesn’t care about U.S. Election Day outcomes - November 4, 2020
- : U.S. Treasury to auction record $122 billion next week in refunding, $10 billion larger than last quarter - November 4, 2020
- : Oxford vaccine-trial chief sees ‘small chance’ of COVID-19 inoculations being ready by Christmas - November 4, 2020