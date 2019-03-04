OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is considering filing for bankruptcy protection to protect itself from potential liability from more than 1,000 lawsuits, according to a new report.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reportedly considers bankruptcy to protect from lawsuits - March 4, 2019
- Personal Finance Daily: Time’s Up takes aim at the health-care industry and the phone number that secures your Facebook account isn’t as safe as you think - March 4, 2019
- Salesforce stock falls after weak forecast - March 4, 2019