Paccar’s stock edges up into record territory after Argus analyst turns bullish, lifts profit views

Shares of Paccar Inc. nudged higher into record territory Thursday, as Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky turned bullish on the truck maker and distributor in the wake of better-than-expected third-quarter results. The stock was up 0.2% in midday trading, and was just above the Oct. 19 record close of $91.06. Selesky raised his rating to buy from hold, as his $108 stock price target is about 19% above current levels. The company reported on Tuesday a third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. “After closing its manufacturing plants during the first phase of the pandemic, the company has resumed operations and seen improved order activity in recent months,” Selesky wrote in a note to clients. “We expect Paccar to generate significantly stronger top- and bottom-line growth in the coming quarters and are raising our EPS estimates for both this year and next.” He raised his 2020 EPS estimate to $3.51 from $3.30 and his 2021 estimate to $4.95 to $4.75. The stock has rallied more than 15% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

