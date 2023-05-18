PacWest Bancorp’s stock PACW is up 7.6% as the most heavily-traded stock in premarket trades on volume of 540,000 shares , as it extended gains from the previous session on optimism around a debt ceiling deal and signs of stabilization in regional banks. Western Alliance Bancorp WAL is up 4.8% and Bank of America Corp. BAC is up by 0.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

