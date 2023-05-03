Stock in PacWest Bancorp PACW moved up 4.6% in premarket trades after losing ground earlier in the day. Other regional bank stocks also either trimmed their earlier losses or rose slightly. With volume of 1.3 million shares, PacWest is the most active stock in premarket trading, according to the MarketWatch Premarket Screener. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB is down 2.4%, Citizens Financial Group Inc. CFG is up 0.2% after dropping 9% and Western Alliance Bancorp. WAL stock dipped by 0.7%. The moves come ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday and two days after JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM announced plans to acquire troubled First Republic Bank. The plan was aimed at shoring up confidence in the sector.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

