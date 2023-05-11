PacWest Bancorp PACW dropped 21% in premarket trades on Thursday after the bank said it lost 9.5% of deposits during the week ended May 5 amid market volatility on the heels of First Republic’s government-brokered sale to JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM. “This event heightened market and customer fears of additional bank failures, including PacWest,” the bank said in a filing. The company’s stock price fell about 41% between April 28 and May 5. PacWest also generated headlines that it was exploring all of its options and talking to potential investors during that week. “The news headlines increased our customers fears of the safety of their deposits,” the bank said. The majority of the bank’s 9.5% decline in deposits took place on May 4 and May 5. PacWest said it funded the decline in deposits with available on-balance sheet liquidity. As of May 10, the company’s immediately-available liquidity was $15 billion, which exceeds uninsured deposits of $5.2 billion, representing a coverage ratio of 288%, the bank said. “These recent events, and the ongoing news coverage of these events, has increased certain risks and uncertainties related to our business and future prospects,” PacWest said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story