PacWest Bancorp PACW is up 12.6% in premarket trades on Friday, as it recovered some of its steep losses from the previous session. Western Alliance Bancorp WAL is up 13.3% and First Horizon Corp. FHN is higher by 7.2%. On Thursday in regular trading, PacWest fell 50.6%, Western Alliance fell 38.5% and First Horizon dropped 33%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

