Regional-bank stocks fell in premarket trades on Thursday after PacWest Bancorp PACWdisclosed a 9.5% drop in deposits that took place last week. PacWest stock is leading the group into the red, with a drop of 20%, followed by a 7.2% loss by Western Alliance Bancorp WAL, a 3.7% loss by First Horizon Corp. FHN, a 3.3% drop by Bank of Hawaii Corp. BOH and a loss of 2.9% by Webster Financial Corp. WBS. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

