PacWest Bancorp PACW is down 0.3% as one of the most active stocks in premarket trades on Wednesday with volume of 164,000 shares, according to the MarketWatch Premarket Screener. PacWest is due to report its second-quarter results on July 25, with analysts currently expecting a loss of 66 cents a share for the bank, according to FactSet data. Western Alliance Bancorp WAL was down 2.7% in premarket trades after the bank fell slightly short of second-quarter earnings projections but said it’s boosted its liquidity. United Community Banks Inc. UCBI moved down by 3.7% after it missed its profit estimate amid rising costs and competition for depositors. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

