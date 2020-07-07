Palantir confidentially files to go public

Palantir Technologies Inc. announced late Monday that it has confidentially filed paperwork to go public. In a news release, the data-analysis company co-founded by Peter Thiel said it had filed a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The news release did not specify whether Palantir would go the IPO route or go public through a direct listing, and neither the number of shares nor potential share price was announced. “The public listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions,” Palantir said in the release. The highly secretive software company, last valued at around $20 billion in 2015, has been a top IPO candidate for years. It would likely face intense scrutiny for its sensitive data-mining work with the U.S. government.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story