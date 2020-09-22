Palantir forecasts revenue out to 2021 before going public

Palantir Technologies Inc. said late Tuesday it expects revenue growth of up to nearly 50%. The company said it expects third-quarter revenue of $278 million to $280 million, or 46% to 47% growth from the year-ago quarter. For the year, Palantir forecast revenue of $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion, or year-over-year growth of 41% to 43%, and more than 30% growth in 2021. Palantir filed for a direct listing last month, in which existing shareholders would resell up to 244 million shares. . The company expects to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 30 under the ticker symbol PLTR.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

