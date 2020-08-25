Palantir publicly files to list stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [S: PLTR] on Tuesday publicly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PLTR. The secretive software company had previously stated that it had confidentially filed to go public, but avoided revealing at that time whether it would go for an initial public offering or a direct listing. Tuesday’s filing shows that the company intends to list its shares directly with a three-tiered stock structure that gives one vote to class A shares, 10 votes to class B shares and variable votes for “class F” shares that are held by founders Alexander Karp, Stephen Cohen and Peter Thiel. Palantir revealed in its SEC filing that revenue grew to $742.6 million from $595.4 million in 2018, while losses stayed even at more than half a billion dollars a year — $579.6 million in 2019 and $580 million in 2018. In the first six months of this year, Palantir recorded a loss of $164.7 million on revenue of $481.2 million, after recording a loss of $280.5 million on sales of $322.7 million in the same period of 2019. Palantir listed a dozen banks that are acting as financial advisers on the deal, with Morgan Stanley as the main consultant to consult with the designated market maker. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

