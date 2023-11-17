Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR were rising 3.4% in Friday’s session toward their highest close in nearly two years. The stock recently changed hands at $20.43 and is on track to log its highest finish since Nov. 30, 2021, when it ended at $20.65, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Palantir’s stock is set to advance for five out of the last six trading days. While shares are up 218% so far this year, they’re down 48% from their all-time closing high of $39 notched in January 2021. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

