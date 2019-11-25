Breaking News
Home / Market News / Palo Alto Networks makes yet another acquisition, stock sinks after earnings

Palo Alto Networks makes yet another acquisition, stock sinks after earnings

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 30 mins ago

Palo Alto Networks Inc. announced at least its eighth notable acquisition since the beginning of 2018 Monday afternoon, pairing the news once again with quarterly earnings that showed the effects of the rapid changes. The security-software company said it would acquire Aporeto, which helps identify and segment workloads across cloud and on-premises networks, for about $150 million in cash, and said that expenses would weigh on second-quarter earnings. Palo Alto Networks predicted adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.11 to $1.13 a share, “which incorporates net expenses related to the proposed acquisition of Aporeto,” the announcement noted. That was well shy of analysts’ average forecast of $1.30 a share, sending shares down more than 7% in late trading. The rest of the company’s report beat analysts’ estimates, with first-quarter losses of $142.8 million, or 62 cents a share, on revenue of $771.9 million, up from $656 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock-based compensation and other effects, the company reported earnings of $1.05 a share, down from $1.17 a share a year ago. Analysts on average predicted adjusted earnings of $1.03 a share on sales of $768 million, according to FactSet. Palo Alto Networks reported two acquisitions along with earnings in May, after completing five acquisitions in roughly 12 months through the early part of 2019. The stock closed at $250.28 Monday, up 1.4% on the day and 32.9% so far this year; after the announcement, shares fell to less than $233 in the extended session.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.