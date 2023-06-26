Papa John’s International Inc. PZZA said Monday it has named former Nike Inc. NKE official Ravi Thenawala as chief financial officer. Thenawala spent the last seven years at the sporting company as CFO of Nike North America, its biggest division with fiscal 2022 revenue totaling about $18 billion. The executive has also done stints at Ann Inc., a unit of Ascena Retail Group Inc. Papa John’s stock has fallen 14% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

