Par Technology shares jump 23% on acquisition of Punchh for $500 million

Par Technology Corp. , a provider of restaurant software, on Thursday said it has acquired Punchh Inc., a leader in loyalty and guest engagement solutions, for about $500 million in cash and stock. The news sent Par shares skyrocketing 23%. The company's stock is up 22% this year.

