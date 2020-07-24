Paramount delays ‘Top Gun,’ ‘A Quiet Place’ sequels until 2021

Paramount Pictures announced late Thursday that it will delay the release of two of its most anticipated movies, “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The “Quiet Place” sequel is now scheduled for April 23, 2021, and the “Top Gun” sequel is on tap for July 2, 2021. Paramount is a unit of ViacomCBS Inc. . The announcement comes three days after news that “Tenet,” the Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster from AT&T’s Warner Bros., will be delayed indefinitely, and hours after Walt Disney Co. pushed back a slate of movies, including “Mulan” and upcoming “Star Wars” and “Avatar” releases. Movie theaters in the U.S. have been closed since March, and based on the rising number of coronavirus cases nationwide, are unlikely to reopen anytime soon.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

