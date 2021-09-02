: Paramount delays ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ until May 2022 due to coronavirus concerns

Paramount Pictures on Wednesday moved back the release dates for “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7,” yet again, due to concerns that the delta variant of the coronavirus will continue to hurt the movie-theater business.
