Paramount Global is considering rebranding its Showtime cable channel as “Paramount+ With Showtime” and stocking the network with content from its Paramount+ streaming service, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The move is part of the entertainment giant’s plan to combine the Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services into a single platform as Paramount Global attempts to make the transition to streaming without alienating its longtime pay-TV partners, the Journal reported.

