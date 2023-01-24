Paramount Global is considering rebranding its Showtime cable channel as “Paramount+ With Showtime” and stocking the network with content from its Paramount+ streaming service, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The move is part of the entertainment giant’s plan to combine the Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services into a single platform as Paramount Global attempts to make the transition to streaming without alienating its longtime pay-TV partners, the Journal reported.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Amazon’s second wave of layoffs hits thousands of employees across three states - January 24, 2023
- Economic Report: Walmart pay raise shows labor market remains strong — and may be adding to inflation worries - January 24, 2023
- : Gold futures up a fourth straight session - January 24, 2023