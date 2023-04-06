Parsons Corp. PSN said Thursday it has won a contract from the Federal Aviation Administration for technical support with a ceiling of $1.8 billion. The Centreville, Va.-based provider of technology to the national security and global infrastructure markets said the contract includes a base period of four years with two three-year options. Parsons has provided support to the FAA since 2001. The stock has gained 16% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

