Partners Group Holding AG CH:PGHN said Friday it is paying an undisclosed sum to increase its equity stake in Breitling to become the largest shareholder of the Swiss watch maker. Private equity firm CVC AU:CVC will no longer be majority owner but will remain invested in Breitling. Partners Group co-founder Alfred Gantner will be chairman of Breitling. Breitling CEO Georges Kern and his existing management team will remain at the company. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

