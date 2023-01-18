Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to a regulatory filing. The company has a debtor-in-possession, or DIP loan, of $150 million to enable it to continue operations while it reorganizes. The company has a pre-arranged restructuring support agreement with a bondholder group that holds more than 70% of the company’s senior debt. “In the face of pandemic headwinds, a global supply chain crisis, and other macroeconomic challenges that have faced our industry, we have made significant strides in PCHI’s ongoing transformation – establishing a solid foundation for long-term growth and continued success as the market leader in the celebrations space,” said CEO Brad Weston in a statement. The restructuring is expected to be completed in the second quarter. In the meantime, the company’s more than 800 stores remain open ,as well as its website. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

