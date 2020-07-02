Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and 1,500 leading U.K. musicians urge the government: ‘Let the music play’

Ed Sheehan, Sir Paul McCartney and Eric Clapton are among 1,500 U.K. musicians urging the government to support the live music industry.
