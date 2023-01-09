Paya Holdings Inc. stock is rallying by 25% after the payments and accounting company agreed to be acquired by Atlanta-based Nuvei Corp. for $9.75 a share in a deal valued at $1.3 billion. Private equity firm GTCR LLC agreed to tender their shares of Paya, with ownership of 34% of the company. Analysts at D.A. Davidson said they view the deal positively, although the price came in at a slight discount to their $10 price target for Paya.

