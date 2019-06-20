PayPal COO Bill Ready to depart, stock falls in late trading

PayPal Holdings Inc. shares fell 1.1% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company announced that Chief Operating Officer Bill Ready would be leaving the company at the end of the year “to pursue entrepreneurial interests outside the company.” Ready joined PayPal when the company made its 2013 acquisition of web-payment company Braintree, which owned popular peer-to-peer service Venmo as well. PayPal disclosed that in conjunction with Ready’s departure, he will receive a cash payment of $1.5 million, accelerated vesting of restricted stock units that were set to vest in the year after Ready’s exit, and vesting of performance-based restricted stock units that were granted in 2017 and 2018. The company said that Ready would step down from his current role on July 15 but continue his transition out of the company through the end of the year. PayPal shares have gained 41% so far this year, as the S&P 500 has risen 18%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

