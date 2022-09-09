PayPal names Expedia executive its next chief product officer

PayPal Holdings Inc. said Thursday that it has tapped John Kim, an Expedia Group Inc. veteran, to be its next chief product officer. Kim, who spent a decade with the online-travel company, most recently as the president of Expedia Marketplace, will take over the PayPal position Sept. 26. “Developing new products at scale that engage customers and merchants through an exceptional user experience requires a unique combination of talents, and we’ve truly found these in John,” PayPal Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in a release announcing the appointment. PayPal previously disclosed that the company’s current chief product officer, Mark Britto, planned to retire at the end of the year. The company has seen some changes to its leadership team in recent weeks, having announced in early August that Blake Jorgensen, a former Electronic Arts Inc. executive, would assume the position of chief financial officer, replacing John Rainey, who left for Walmart Inc. earlier in the year. PayPal shares are off 49% so far in 2022, though they’re ahead 10% over the past three months. The S&P 500 is down 16% on a year-to-date basis and off roughly 3% over a three-month span.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

