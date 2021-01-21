PayPal stock gains after BTIG upgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. are up 1.2% in premarket trading Thursday after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, citing traction for the company’s cryptocurrency platform. PayPal announced in October that it would start allowing users to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies like bitcoin through the PayPal platform, and Palmer said that Paxos, a private company powering PayPal’s crypto efforts, “has seen its trading volumes rise impressively in recent weeks.” He expects that “the vast majority” of volume on Paxos’s itBit crypto exchange reflects trades for PayPal customers, leading to his projection that crypto could add upwards of $1 billion to PayPal’s annual revenues by 2022. “Much more importantly, the traction seen in itBit’s rising crypto volumes bodes well for PYPL’s active account growth and engagement,” he wrote. PayPal also will be allowing customers to make online purchases using their cryptocurrency holdings, which Palmer said would represent a lower-cost funding mechanism for PayPal compared to when people use its service to fund online purchases with their credit cards. “The upshot is that the lower-cost funding associated with the use of crypto in funding merchant transactions could provide a boost to its take rate and margins,” he wrote, while setting a $300 price target on the stock. PayPal shares are up 110% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has gained 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

