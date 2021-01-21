Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / PayPal stock gains after BTIG upgrade

PayPal stock gains after BTIG upgrade

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 15 mins ago

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. are up 1.2% in premarket trading Thursday after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, citing traction for the company’s cryptocurrency platform. PayPal announced in October that it would start allowing users to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies like bitcoin through the PayPal platform, and Palmer said that Paxos, a private company powering PayPal’s crypto efforts, “has seen its trading volumes rise impressively in recent weeks.” He expects that “the vast majority” of volume on Paxos’s itBit crypto exchange reflects trades for PayPal customers, leading to his projection that crypto could add upwards of $1 billion to PayPal’s annual revenues by 2022. “Much more importantly, the traction seen in itBit’s rising crypto volumes bodes well for PYPL’s active account growth and engagement,” he wrote. PayPal also will be allowing customers to make online purchases using their cryptocurrency holdings, which Palmer said would represent a lower-cost funding mechanism for PayPal compared to when people use its service to fund online purchases with their credit cards. “The upshot is that the lower-cost funding associated with the use of crypto in funding merchant transactions could provide a boost to its take rate and margins,” he wrote, while setting a $300 price target on the stock. PayPal shares are up 110% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has gained 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.