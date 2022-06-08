: PayPal will let users send crypto to friends, transfer assets to other wallets

PayPal Holdings Inc. will allow its users to transfer cryptocurrency in and out of external wallets, as well as send crypto to friends using its service.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’: Apple is the latest company offering a buy-now-pay-later option. Here are 4 reasons you should think twice before signing up. - June 8, 2022
- Futures Movers: Oil trades above $120 a barrel as investors await U.S. supply data, monitor Norway strike threat - June 8, 2022
- Brown-Forman profit and sales rise above forecasts, boosted by ‘resurgence’ in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey - June 8, 2022