Paysafe Ltd. PSFE stock was up 5.8% after the pay-services company’s second-quarter adjusted profit of 56 cents a share beat the FactSet consensus estimate of 36 cents a share. Its revenue of $402.3 million also beat the forecast of $394.2 million. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

