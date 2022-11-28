S&P Dow Jones Indices late Monday announced several component changes to its S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indexes, including refiner and current S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PBF Energy Inc. [s:PBF] replacing Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. in the S&P MidCap 400. Multilevel marketing company Nu Skin replaces PBF Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600, the index provider said. Nexstar Media Group Inc. will replace Sabre Corp. in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sabre will replace Flagstar Bancorp Inc. , which is being acquired, in the S&P SmallCap 600. The changes are effective Thursday, S&P Dow Jones said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story