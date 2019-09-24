PBOC Chief: Won’t make big reserve requirement ratio cuts

China won’t engage in aggressive moves to ease monetary policy like other global central banks, as the economy is still performing within expectations, the Chinese central bank’s governor Yi Gang said on Tuesday.
