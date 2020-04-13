Worldwide PC shipments fall sharply in the first quarter as supply tightens amid higher demand as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the globe, according to industry tracking firms late Monday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Roku says coronavirus is boosting streaming, stock shoots higher - April 13, 2020
- PC shipments drop despite jump in work-from-home demand, as coronavirus harmed supply - April 13, 2020
- The Ratings Game: Nordstrom can withstand 12 months of store closures, but other department stores have much less time, analysts say - April 13, 2020