Shares of Pearson UK:PSONPSO tumbled 7% in London trade, after the online-education company Chegg’s CHGGforecast called for an unexpected revenue decline as students begin to use ChatGPT. Chegg shares tumbled 43% in premarket action.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

