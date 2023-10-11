California Gov. Newsom said the law is a ‘positive step forward’ until the FDA reviews and establishes national regulations on the use of the four additives.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Barbie’ was the rare original-film summer blockbuster. It will not reverse the franchise flood. - October 11, 2023
- The Fed: Fed minutes show officials wary about the outlook and wanting to move carefully - October 11, 2023
- : Biden administration moves to eliminate all junk fees. ‘Folks are tired of being taken advantage of.’ - October 11, 2023