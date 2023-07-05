Pegasystems Inc. PEGA stock is up 4.4% in premarket trades Wednesday after Wedbush upgraded the business software company to outperform from neutral and raised its price target to $65 a share from $50. Analyst Daniel Ives said the upgrade reflects “incrementally better field checks and an under-the-radar artificial intelligence (AI) story that is now starting to form.” Worries about a lawsuit between Pegasystems and Appian “are overblown with much bad news reflected in the stock at current levels.” Ives said a $2.04 billion judgement against Pegasystems in a legal dispute with Appian has mostly been baked into Pegasystems stock. “Pega will have to likely pay a small settlement at the end of the day that is significantly less than the original judgement….ending the nightmare this lawsuit has caused,” Ives said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

