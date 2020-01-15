Pelosi names 7 Democrats as managers for impeachment trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named seven House Democrats as managers for President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate. She said the managers will be two powerful committee chairmen, Rep. Adam Schiff of California and Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, as well as Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado and Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story