: Pelosi promises House vote on Thursday for infrastructure bill, but so far it hasn’t happened

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s remarks come as progressive House Democrats look set to block the infrastructure bill, already passed by the Senate, unless the party’s $3.5 trillion package targeting “human infrastructure” moves ahead in tandem. Meanwhile, moderate Democratic senators remain opposed to the larger measure’s price tag.
